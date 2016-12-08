Video du Jour 12/08: Twister Damage

Twister Damage – Now that the experts finally agree that Marion and Sequatchie County storms contained twisters, too…including an EF3…here’s the more extensive, rather somber look at the home of “el jefe”…not the way the damage in front of and immediately behind the house…didn’t seem to touch the sleeping occupants within. Thank you Lord.

Thought you’d like to see this. This is the tower way out window rock removed and through the woods at Jack gap. TVA has been taken heavy equipment out there just to make the road passable to get to it: